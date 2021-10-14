HomeGREAT BRITAINHarry and Megan will not take their daughter to England for baptism
GREAT BRITAIN

Harry and Megan will not take their daughter to England for baptism

Виникає питання, чи зможе королева Єлизавета II коли-небудь особисто побачити свою правнучку.

Gleb Parfenenko
Harry and Megan will not take their daughter to England for baptism

Prince Harry and Megan Markle will not take their daughter to England to baptize her there, and the baptisms will most likely take place in a church in California.

Lilibeth was born in June of this year, and in the summer there were rumors that the stars would go to Harry’s homeland to baptize their daughter there – at Windsor Palace. But now it is expected that Lilybeth’s baptism will take place in the Episcopal Church in the United States, according to the British Telegraph.

It also raises the question of whether Queen Elizabeth II will ever be able to see her great-granddaughter in person.

“There will be no baptisms in Britain. This will not happen,” said a source at the palace.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International