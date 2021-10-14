Harry and Megan will not take their daughter to England for baptism

Prince Harry and Megan Markle will not take their daughter to England to baptize her there, and the baptisms will most likely take place in a church in California.

Lilibeth was born in June of this year, and in the summer there were rumors that the stars would go to Harry’s homeland to baptize their daughter there – at Windsor Palace. But now it is expected that Lilybeth’s baptism will take place in the Episcopal Church in the United States, according to the British Telegraph.

It also raises the question of whether Queen Elizabeth II will ever be able to see her great-granddaughter in person.

“There will be no baptisms in Britain. This will not happen,” said a source at the palace.