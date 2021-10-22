HomeGreat BritainElizabeth II spent the night in the hospital
Elizabeth II spent the night in the hospital

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain spent the night in the hospital for a “preliminary examination”.

As reported in Buckingham Palace, the queen, following the recommendations of doctors, decided to rest for several days.

Elizabeth II arrived at the hospital on Wednesday, October 20, and by Thursday afternoon, October 21, returning to Windsor Castle, “is in good spirits.”

The 95-year-old queen’s visit to the Edward VII Memorial Hospital was kept secret, but Buckingham Palace had to confirm the information after news in The Sun newspaper.

The Queen spent the night in the hospital for the first time in 8 years.

The last time the royal lady had to spend the night in a private clinic in 2013 due to discomfort in the stomach and intestines.

On April 21, Elizabeth II turned 95 years old. She is considered the longest reigning monarch in British history.

