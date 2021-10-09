Elizabeth II began preparing her eight-year-old great-grandson for the role of king

HomeGREAT BRITAINElizabeth II began preparing her eight-year-old great-grandson for the role of king
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is preparing her great-grandson George for the role of king, writes Woman’s Day.

The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton – the second in line to the throne after his father. According to sources, the queen began to prepare an eight-year-old boy for the throne. She takes private audiences with him and also spends more time with her great-grandson. At the same time, such lessons were given to Prince William from the age of 13.

Journalists called George a carefree child in love with football and insect hunting in the garden. The prince’s parents told him that one day he could receive the crown. Sources claim that the child began to realize the special attitude of members of the royal family.

