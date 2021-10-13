Elizabeth II appeared with a cane at a public event

HomeGREAT BRITAINElizabeth II appeared with a cane at a public event
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II used a cane for the first time during an important public event when she attended a church service at Westminster Abbey in London.

The 95-year-old monarch got out of the car in which he was driving with his daughter Princess Anne, holding a black cane in his hands – a rare sight for the record-breaking monarch, AFP reports.

She was last photographed with a cane after knee surgery in 2004. Her office was not told why she used the walking aid on Tuesday.

The Queen – the longest-living British monarch – is generally in good health in old age, and her last known illness was a brief hospital stay in 2013 when she developed stomach problems, BGNES recalls.

Her husband Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99, just a few weeks before his 100th birthday and after a period of illness.

Project assistance
