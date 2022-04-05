UN: More than 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are mined

More than 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been mined. This makes the country one of the most heavily mined in the world. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the data is taken from the UN.

“If, due to the first wave of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, about 16,000 square kilometers of Lugansk and Donetsk regions had to be cleared, today, according to preliminary estimates, we are talking about 80,000 square kilometers of Ukraine,” he said. This is stated in the message of the ministry.

According to the UN, Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Even before the ongoing military offensive, more than 1.8 million residents of Donbass were surrounded by mines for eight years.