HomeUkraineUN: More than 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are mined
UkraineInternational organizationsUN

UN: More than 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory are mined

Yevhenii Podolskyi

More than 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been mined. This makes the country one of the most heavily mined in the world. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the data is taken from the UN.

“If, due to the first wave of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, about 16,000 square kilometers of Lugansk and Donetsk regions had to be cleared, today, according to preliminary estimates, we are talking about 80,000 square kilometers of Ukraine,” he said. This is stated in the message of the ministry.

According to the UN, Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Even before the ongoing military offensive, more than 1.8 million residents of Donbass were surrounded by mines for eight years.

Fresh news

Related news

Popular rubrics

TourismRussiaCOVID Travel NewsUkraineUSALifeStyleTurkeyEgyptPolitics

Popular topics

COVID-19The war of the Russian Federation against UkrainecoronavirusEuropesanctionspandemicVladimir PutinEntry ruleshealth

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal