The Taliban leader met with the UN Under-Secretary-General

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban’s political wing who seized power in Afghanistan, met in Kabul with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths. This was announced today on his Twitter page by the representative of the Taliban radicals Mohamed Naim.

According to the Taliban spokesman, Griffiths “promised to continue cooperation and help the people of Afghanistan.”

The diplomat also assured that “at the next meeting of donor countries, additional efforts will be made to attract aid” for this country.

“In turn, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the self-proclaimed name given to the country by the Taliban) has demonstrated its readiness to develop comprehensive cooperation with the UN,” Naim said.