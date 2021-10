The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for an explosion near a mosque in Kabul on Sunday.

Earlier, a source in the Taliban movement said that the victims of the explosion at the Idga Mosque in Kabul were 12 people, 32 were injured. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry of Afghanistan said three people had been detained in connection with the incident.

According to a statement from the Islamic State, citing Reuters, the group claimed responsibility for the blast.