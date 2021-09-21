HomeInternational organizationsUNBiden has pledged $ 10 billion to eradicate world hunger
International organizationsUNUSA

Biden has pledged $ 10 billion to eradicate world hunger

Gleb Parfenenko
Biden has pledged $ 10 billion to eradicate world hunger

US President Joe Biden told the UN General Assembly that the United States would allocate $ 10 billion to end famine in his country and around the world, according to Reuters.

Last year, nearly one in three people did not have access to adequate nutrition, and the United States intends to join forces with partners to address malnutrition, Biden said in his speech at the annual meeting of world leaders.

To that end, the United States is ready to allocate $ 10 billion to end hunger and invest in food systems both domestically and abroad, the president said. He did not provide details of the program.

A summit on food systems will be held at the UN on Thursday, which, according to the organization’s representatives, “will cause a transformation in food systems.”

In July, the United Nations World Food Program reported that acute food insecurity had increased by 74% as a result of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International