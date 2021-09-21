Biden has pledged $ 10 billion to eradicate world hunger

US President Joe Biden told the UN General Assembly that the United States would allocate $ 10 billion to end famine in his country and around the world, according to Reuters.

Last year, nearly one in three people did not have access to adequate nutrition, and the United States intends to join forces with partners to address malnutrition, Biden said in his speech at the annual meeting of world leaders.

To that end, the United States is ready to allocate $ 10 billion to end hunger and invest in food systems both domestically and abroad, the president said. He did not provide details of the program.

A summit on food systems will be held at the UN on Thursday, which, according to the organization’s representatives, “will cause a transformation in food systems.”

In July, the United Nations World Food Program reported that acute food insecurity had increased by 74% as a result of climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.