The UAE announces the start of the largest lottery draw in history

Emirates Draw has announced the start of the largest lottery draw in the history of the United Arab Emirates with AED 77,777,777 (US $ 21.1 million).

Seven winners will be selected in the draw and will be selected each week. Each winner will receive a cash prize of AED 77,777 and a chance to enter the main draw and win the AED 77,777,777 jackpot.

It is noted that the goal of Emirates Draw, among other things, is to support environmental initiatives of the UAE, one of which is the restoration of coral reefs off the coast of the Emirate of Fujairah. The program is expected to plant 1.5 million coral polyps.

To enter the weekly draw, you need to purchase the AED 50 coral polyp from the lottery website or from authorized retailers. After completing online registration, the system will assign a seven-digit number to the buyer (you can also choose it yourself).

It is these numbers that will take part in the drawings, including the drawing of the jackpot in the final of the lottery. Lucky is the one who matches all seven numbers. The first draw will take place on September 25, 2021.

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 19:00 on www.emiratesdraw.com, as well as on the company’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The organizing company noted that it received all the necessary permits from the local authorities.

Back in 2019, an agreement was signed between the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Fujairah Adventure Center to build the world’s largest coral reef off the coast of Fujairah.

The project, called The Fujairah Cultured Coral Reef Gardens, will be cultivated in the Gulf of Oman and will occupy 60 football fields. The area of ​​the reef will be 300 thousand square meters; over the next years, the reef will be populated by 1.5 million corals.

The project aims to both preserve marine life and increase fish populations and attract divers and nature lovers from the UAE and abroad.