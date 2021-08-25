The main skyscraper Dubai was highlighted with the colors of the flag of Ukraine (Video)

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, was painted yellow and blue the day before. Thus, the citizens of Ukraine were congratulated on the 30th anniversary of independence in Dubai.

The initiative belongs to the staff of the diplomatic mission of Ukraine in Dubai, who appealed to the administration of the skyscraper. Local authorities responded positively to the request.

It is worth noting that every year members of the Ukrainian diaspora in the Emirates also jointly celebrate the national holiday. This year, the event at the restaurant on the water gathered more than 100 guests.

Earlier, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska suggested holding Ukrainian Film Weeks in the United Arab Emirates and founding the Days of Ukrainian Folk Art and Traditional Ukrainian Cuisine.

Olena Zelenska called the introduction of Ukrainian-language audio guides in UAE museums another important project for Ukraine. “Currently, the Ukrainian embassy is actively working to introduce Ukrainian-language audio guides in UAE museums. (…) I am sure that after the quarantine is lifted, our citizens will be able to listen to excursions to the Grand Mosque, the Louvre and Qasr Al Hosni in Ukrainian, ”she hopes.