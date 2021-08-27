HomeMOLDOVAMoldova celebrates 30th anniversary of independence
Moldova celebrates 30th anniversary of independence

В урочистостях з нагоди важливої ​​дати також візьмуть участь президенти Румунії, України і Польщі

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Independence Day is celebrated in Moldova on Friday, August 27, newsmaker.md reports.

On August 27, 1991, the Grand National Assembly was convened in the Moldavian SSR, as a result of which the Parliament voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence.

The Moldovan government published the program of the Independence Day celebration yesterday.

The main events will take place in the center of Chisinau and on the Great National Assembly Square.

According to the government’s program, the laying of flowers is scheduled from 8:30 am to 9:50 am, and the opening ceremony of the “Sovereign Moldova” holiday will begin at 10:00 am.

The ceremony will feature the presidential orchestra, Eugene Doga and Brio Sonores.

At 10:15, President Maia Sandu will deliver a congratulatory speech, and at 10:25 a military parade will begin, after which a concert will begin.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Andrzej Duda will also take part in the celebrations marking the 30th anniversary of Moldova’s independence.

In addition, on the initiative of the Metropolitanate of Moldova, on August 27, bells will ring simultaneously in all Orthodox churches of the country, which will ring for 10 minutes from 11:00 to 11:10.

