HomeLifeStyleBurj Khalifa skyscraper recognized as one of the most coveted landmarks in...
LifeStyleUAE

Burj Khalifa skyscraper recognized as one of the most coveted landmarks in the world

Жителі 66 країн світу визнали дубайський хмарочос Burj Khalifa, найвищим будинком на планеті, найбажанішою світової пам'яткою.

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The Kuoni service analyzed data from the Google search engine for more than 230 tourist destinations and identified the most popular in the world. Burj Khalifa won the crown in 66 regions.

The hashtag #BurjKhalifa has been used by the social network on Instagram nearly five million times, and videos featuring the building are going viral. For residents and visitors of Dubai, the building is an iconic symbol of the emirate and its achievements.

The skyscraper enjoys the greatest sympathy among the inhabitants of India, Switzerland and African countries. The list of the most desirable attractions also includes the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge in New York, as well as Tower Bridge in London.

The skyscraper is 828 meters high and is located next to The Dubai Mall. Since its opening in 2010, tourists from all over the world have come to Dubai to witness this architectural wonder.

Burj Khalifa skyscraper recognized as one of the most coveted landmarks in the world

Burj Khalifa has two observation decks: a two-level At the Top on the 124th and 125th floors and the highest observation deck in the world on the 148th floor at an altitude of 555 meters. Tickets for their visit can be purchased online or at the entrance to the building.

The architectural concept of the skyscraper is based on the geometry of the hymenokallis flower. When viewed from above, the skyscraper’s shape resembles an onion dome, an element traditionally used in Islamic architecture.

At the base of the skyscraper, there are many restaurants and shops, the huge shopping center The Dubai Mall, the dancing musical fountain Dubai Fountain and other tourist attractions.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International