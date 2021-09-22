Burj Khalifa skyscraper recognized as one of the most coveted landmarks in the world

The Kuoni service analyzed data from the Google search engine for more than 230 tourist destinations and identified the most popular in the world. Burj Khalifa won the crown in 66 regions.

The hashtag #BurjKhalifa has been used by the social network on Instagram nearly five million times, and videos featuring the building are going viral. For residents and visitors of Dubai, the building is an iconic symbol of the emirate and its achievements.

The skyscraper enjoys the greatest sympathy among the inhabitants of India, Switzerland and African countries. The list of the most desirable attractions also includes the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Empire State Building and Brooklyn Bridge in New York, as well as Tower Bridge in London.

The skyscraper is 828 meters high and is located next to The Dubai Mall. Since its opening in 2010, tourists from all over the world have come to Dubai to witness this architectural wonder.

Burj Khalifa has two observation decks: a two-level At the Top on the 124th and 125th floors and the highest observation deck in the world on the 148th floor at an altitude of 555 meters. Tickets for their visit can be purchased online or at the entrance to the building.

The architectural concept of the skyscraper is based on the geometry of the hymenokallis flower. When viewed from above, the skyscraper’s shape resembles an onion dome, an element traditionally used in Islamic architecture.

At the base of the skyscraper, there are many restaurants and shops, the huge shopping center The Dubai Mall, the dancing musical fountain Dubai Fountain and other tourist attractions.