Parade in honor of the Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan was held in Bishkek

A solemn event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence was held in Bishkek, Kabar news agency reported.

During the event on the Ala-Too square, the President of the country Sadyr Japarov made a greeting and congratulation speech.

The head of state noted that over 30 centuries, the Kyrgyz lost their independence more than once, were on the verge of destruction, but despite this, the people were reviving again.

He added that in history there were many peoples and states that disappeared after the hard blows of fate.

“We must acknowledge and say that in 1991 the communist and Soviet parliament – the Supreme Soviet of the Kyrgyz SSR – made a great historic step in serving our people and future generations.

The “Legendary Parliament” adopted the “Declaration on State Independence of the Kyrgyz Republic” and proclaimed the independence and sovereignty of the republic. The main attributes of the Kyrgyz state were adopted – the flag, coat of arms, anthem. This is how a new page has opened in our history, ”Zhaparov stressed.

According to him, since the declaration of independence, Kyrgyzstan has become a full participant and subject of international law, since then the republic has chosen a democratic model and ideals of development.

Japarov expressed his desire to “make Kyrgyzstan a stable, multinational country where every citizen feels happy and protected” and expressed interest in further developing cooperation with strategic partners, allies and friendly countries.

After the speech of the head of state, a military parade was held, and labor collectives of ministries and departments, enterprises, cultural figures and athletes marched across the square.

Every year on August 31, Kyrgyzstan celebrates the main state holiday – the Independence Day of the Republic.

On this day in 1991, an extraordinary session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution on the “Declaration of State Independence of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan”. According to this historic act, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan was declared an independent, sovereign, democratic state.