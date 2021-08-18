Fugitive President Ashraf Ghani is negotiating his return to Afghanistan

HomeAFGHANISTANFugitive President Ashraf Ghani is negotiating his return to Afghanistan
Former Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani has announced that he is negotiating his return to the country.

Ghani left Afghanistan last Sunday after the Taliban reached the outskirts of Kabul.

Earlier today, the United Arab Emirates announced that he would be granted asylum for “humanitarian reasons.”

In his first public speech since fleeing, Ghani explained that he did not want bloodshed, and rejected accusations that he took with him large sums of public money, according to BNR.

Ghani expressed hope that the talks that former President Hamid Karzai and former Vice President Abdullah Abdullah had begun with the Taliban would be successful.

