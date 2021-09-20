Prices in Turkey have jumped sharply, people can not buy the essentials

Germany is struggling with inflation at four percent, and in Turkey it will soon reach 20 percent. In one year, food prices rose by 30 percent. Rents in Istanbul have almost doubled, according to Turkish media. There are no prospects that the tourist season will ease the situation, writes Deutsche Welle.

“Prices jump every week! You spend 100 lire in the supermarket, and they disappear as if there were ten, not a hundred. So now I shop only in small quantities and much less often,” said Ahu, who works as a cleaner in Istanbul.

Habib, the owner of a small grocery store, holds the same view.

“He who bought 10 eggs until yesterday, now takes only seven,” he said. Having sold 30 eggs, the trader earns 30 cents, but does not dare to raise the price. “Customers scold me as if it’s my fault that prices keep rising. And they have to blame politicians. What can I do? When I buy more, I have to sell more.”

Crisis for the Turkish lira

At the checkout, a mother with two small children wants to buy lemonade, but when she hears the price from Habib, she first returns the bottle, but then, she takes a few more coins from her wallet and still pays.

Carpenter Kamuran also expresses his anger:

“Alcohol and cigarettes have become much more expensive. I go to drink beer, and they ask me for as much as 20 lira. That’s how much a normal worker earns a day – 80, 100 lira. Enough for three beers and a pack of cigarettes.”

In recent years, the Turkish lira has depreciated. Kamuran also works with imported materials, which are becoming more expensive due to the weak lira.

“I have 16,000 lire in credit card debt. Now I only buy takeaway food – bread, eggs, milk, etc. Thank God we don’t live in rented accommodation – so we can make ends meet.”

Economic growth

In just three years, natural gas and electricity in Turkey have risen in price by 120%. In just one year, food prices have risen by 30 percent, and rents in Istanbul are rising rapidly.

At the same time, the country’s statistical office recorded a record economic growth of 22 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

According to official figures, the unemployment rate in Turkey is 12 percent, and among young people it is twice as high.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to emphasize that employment rates are better than they were before the pandemic.

“I hope that soon we will take control of inflation and stop the speculative rise in prices in supermarkets. Our fight against overpricing and profit will lead to further growth in the welfare of our citizens,” Erdogan said.

