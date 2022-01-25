Istanbul Airport resumed flights

Istanbul Airport has resumed flights that were temporarily suspended due to heavy snowfall, the airport said on Twitter.

“Our flights, which were suspended for security reasons, started in Caracas (Venezuela) and will continue to Houston (USA). We would like to thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding, “the message reads on the social network.

Our flights, which were temporarily suspended due to flight safety, has been resumed with Caracas (Venezuela) and will continue with Houston (USA). We would like to thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding. pic.twitter.com/d8z4kYt0zT — İGA Istanbul Airport (@igairport) January 25, 2022

Earlier, Turkish Airlines, which accommodated more than 5,000 passengers in hotels, announced the suspension of its flights to the north.

According to meteorologists, bad weather and snowfall in Istanbul may last several days. Residents are advised to stay at home and if possible not to go outside.

