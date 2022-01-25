HomeTurkeyIstanbul Airport resumed flights
Turkey

Istanbul Airport resumed flights

Gleb Parfenenko
Аеропорт Стамбула відновив польоти

Istanbul Airport has resumed flights that were temporarily suspended due to heavy snowfall, the airport said on Twitter.

“Our flights, which were suspended for security reasons, started in Caracas (Venezuela) and will continue to Houston (USA). We would like to thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding, “the message reads on the social network.

Earlier, Turkish Airlines, which accommodated more than 5,000 passengers in hotels, announced the suspension of its flights to the north.

Also read: Istanbul Airport is closed for flights at least until midnight

According to meteorologists, bad weather and snowfall in Istanbul may last several days. Residents are advised to stay at home and if possible not to go outside.

We will remind, earlier DIP reported that Ukrainian tourists stuck in Turkey complained about the lack of food.

Follow us on: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Popular rubrics

TourismCOVID Travel NewsUSALifeStyleEgyptTurkeyRussiaMedicineUkraine

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicweatherTalibanJoe Bidenplane

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal