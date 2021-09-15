HomeTURKEYA record amount of precipitation has fallen in the Black Sea region...
A record amount of precipitation has fallen in the Black Sea region of Turkey over the past 50 years

This summer, the Black Sea region of Turkey recorded a record amount of rainfall over the past 50 years, while the Aegean region at the same time recorded a 20-year low rainfall, according to the Turkish private television company NTV.

According to the meteorological service, this summer on the Black Sea coast of Turkey fell the most rainfall in 49 years. At the same time, Aegean Turkey, where there were heavy forest fires this summer, has the lowest rainfall in 23 years.

Across Turkey, there is an increase of 26 percent compared to normal rainfall during the season, and compared to last year – by 17 percent.

By districts, the largest amount of precipitation fell in the Black Sea region of Riza, and in three districts of the country – Izmir, Ayden and Mugli – no precipitation. Kastamonu and Sinop report the highest rainfall in 91 years.

