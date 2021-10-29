When is the best time to visit Istanbul?

Bored Istanbul is seldom boring. The historical monuments of the city can be appreciated at any time of the year, but its atmosphere changes dramatically depending on the season: from wet and gloomy winters to sunny and sticky summers – respectively, and housing prices change.

When planning a trip, you should pay attention to the dates of the two largest Muslim holidays – Ramadan Bayram (Ramadan, or Eid al-Fitr) and Eid al-Adha (Eid al-Adha), which are shifted by about 10 days each year. Both of these holidays are periods of great travel in Turkey, comparable to Thanksgiving or Christmas in the United States, which in turn affects the cost, crowds of tourists and hotel closures in connection with the holiday. Here are our tips for choosing the best time to visit the largest city in Turkey.

High season: June – August

The best time for outdoor recreation and entertainment

Summer is the peak of the tourist season in Istanbul, even when many residents go on vacation or to family homes in other countries in Turkey, so the cost of living can be high, and the queues at major attractions – long. The weather is hot and humid, but the sun shining on the Bosphorus is simply wonderful, and the many outdoor seats in cafes, restaurants and bars create a lively urban scene. Concerts, festivals and other events are also held outdoors.

Shoulder season: March – May and September – November.

Best for sightseeing and cultural events

The long, mostly pleasant spring and autumn seasons are ideal for sightseeing and walking around Istanbul, a city that loves hiking. Crowds of tourists are smaller here, and local city life is in full swing, including a busy calendar of artistic and cultural events.

Low season: From December to February

Best for budget travelers and museum lovers.

Gray, rainy and surprisingly cool winter months are not the most attractive time to visit Istanbul, although they give the city a romantic and melancholy mood. On the other hand, finding housing will be easy and expensive, and Istanbul’s many museums, mosques and other attractions will allow you to spend time indoors.

January

The beginning of the year in Istanbul is usually quiet and cold, snow is possible, but there is always plenty of hot tea to keep warm. Pay attention to salep – a hot drink with cream and cinnamon, which is served mainly in winter.

Main events: Greek Orthodox holiday of the Epiphany

February

The winds from the Bosphorus are still invigorating, but the taverns are cozy, and on their tables you can still find fresh fish brought in the winter.

Highlights: Baklaharani (Tatavla Festival).

March

Newrose marks the beginning of spring and the Kurdish (and Persian) New Year, and indeed, in March in Istanbul, everything begins to wake up: the days become warmer and the nights livelier.

Highlights: Newrose (Nevruz), Sonar, Akbank Short Film Festival.

April

Tulips planted in parks all over the city are blooming, and the good weather is starting to lure people outside, and the annual film festival attracts them to the cinemas.

Main events Tulip Festival (Lale Festivali), Istanbul Film Festival, art project “Mammoth”.

May

Warm and sunny, but not yet hot May is the perfect time to visit Istanbul.

Highlights: Hydrelles, Photography Festival 212.

June

The summer festival season begins with the Istanbul Music Festival of Classical Music. On weekends, crowds of locals head to the Princes’ Islands, the Belgrade Forest, as well as parks and picnic areas around the city.

Highlights: Istanbul Chill-Out Music Festival

July

As the temperature rises, those who can flee the city, while tourists flock here. Music festivals are still lit, and rooftop bars and cafes on the shores of the Bosphorus are the best place.

Main events: Istanbul Jazz Festival, Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swim, Istanbul Opera Festival, One Love Festival.

August

A ferry ride is the best – and cheapest – way to relax from the heat and humidity of Istanbul, which is starting to be depressing.

September

The beginning of the school year is also a time when the cultural calendar of Istanbul becomes crowded again, especially in those years when the Istanbul Biennale is held alternately. Almost all galleries, museums and art organizations of the city use this time as an opportunity to open their new exhibitions and events.

Key events: Istanbul Biennale, XJazz Festival, Istanbul Bosphorus Cup Regatta

October

In October, the weather is still generally clear with cool evenings, which means the last “hurray” of the year for most activities.

Highlights: Akbank Jazz Festival, Istanbul Design Biennale, Filmekimi, Republic Day.

November

November in Istanbul is not entirely devoid of good days, but you may be happy to see the ever-present umbrella sellers (şemsiye) appearing – seemingly out of nowhere – at the first sign of rain.

Main events: Istanbul Marathon, Istanbul Theater Festival, Istanbul Puppet Festival.

December

Numerous museums in Istanbul welcome visitors with the onset of cold weather, as well as in the evening at the hot grill ocakbaşı, a traditional type of restaurant that serves hearty grilled meat dishes. Winter is also a great time of year to visit the hammam, or Turkish bath.

Highlights: Istanbul Gastronomic Festival