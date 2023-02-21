Tourists covered with terrible blisters because of an insect in Bali

An Australian tourist had an unfortunate incident while on holiday in Bali. Due to the insect bite, the woman received a painful rash, scars, and blisters on the skin report by the Daily Mail.

According to Stephanie Moody, a mysterious sizeable red rash appeared on her side after a holiday in the Balinese city of Ubud. When the tourist, along with her husband and child, moved to Kuta, her condition began to deteriorate sharply, the rash turned into blisters, which began to increase in size, later turning yellow and becoming like balloons.

It turned out that the rash was caused by the poison of rove beetles, which crawl on the skin of a person. This causes blistering dermatitis, although the insects do not bite or sting.

24 hours after receiving medical attention, Moody decided to return to Australia. The doctors said the case highlights the importance of taking precautions when visiting exotic places.