The end of cheap tourism: in Spain, the court forbade renting out accommodation to tourists on a daily basis

Not only in Turkey but money and tourists who go to the private sector were also counted, calling to fight with them by administrative methods. Yes, an alarming precedent for tourists also happened in Spain. There, in a province popular with tourists, the court forbade them to rent housing daily in the most sought-after area – it is about Andalusia.

As reported by the Spanish press, it is about a lawsuit brought by the city council of Cádiz against an application for tourist accommodation in the area of the old city, the Supreme Court of Andalusia has made a decision that will set a precedent on this issue because according to this decision, residences in the city center are no longer can be used for tourist purposes.

A similar decision was made in Seville. The court also named the reason for the ban – the implementation of Tourist Accommodation cancels the General Plan of Urban Development. They want to transfer the accommodation that is rented out to tourists to the status of “hotels of a different type”, which will mean a completely different approach and different taxation.

Although there are voices against it. Arlos Pérez Lanzac, president of the Andalusian Association of Tourist Residents, said the tourist accommodation system, which he says is a four billion euro market, is “dynamizing” tourism and the economy. But considering everything, the official hotel business does not want such “dynamics” at its expense.

We will remind you that in Turkey they also calculated the average number of private apartments and houses rented out to tourists on just one Airbnb – and were amazed at the scale of “subversive activity” of tourists who found them.