The annual tourism festival has started in Shanghai

The annual tourism festival has started in Shanghai

The annual Shanghai Tourism Festival kicked off in a city in eastern China on Friday to increase consumption and promote tourism.

This year’s festival, scheduled for October 6, includes a variety of events, both online and offline. According to local tourism authorities, due to the situation with COVID-19, strict anti-epidemic measures have been taken, such as online booking and visitor restrictions.

From September 17 to 24, big discounts were offered on tickets to 82 scenic spots, and more than 150 live broadcasts of more than 150 historic buildings in Shanghai will be held to glorify the city’s history and culture.

The Shanghai Tourism Festival was first launched in 1990.

