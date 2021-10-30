How to get to the six best beaches on the outskirts of Istanbul

In the first half of the 20th century, Istanbul, bathed on all sides by water, flourished beach culture, but rapid population growth and urbanization pushed bathing places out of the city center. Although there are still a few beaches (plaj) in the upper Bosphorus, most of the opportunities to enter the water, rather than just looking at it, are either on the Black Sea north of the city or on the Marmara Sea south of it.

In popular places for swimming, most of the coastline is inhabited by beach clubs – from the simplest to luxurious. They usually charge a daily fee for using one of their umbrellas (şemsiye) and plastic sunbeds (şezlong), although some of them require a minimum purchase of food and drink. Beach clubs have toilets, changing areas, showers indoors or outdoors, and usually a cafe or restaurant. In the evenings on weekends, some beach clubs turn into places for parties with DJs and dances. Hot spots can vary depending on the season, as can the names and owners of beach clubs.

Another option is public beaches (halk plajları), which are free and sometimes offer basic amenities, but can be crowded and not always in the cleanest or most picturesque places. In general, Istanbul’s beaches are nothing compared to beaches in other parts of Turkey, but if you want to immerse yourself when visiting the city, here are the six best options on the outskirts.

Princes’ Islands (Adalar)

The best beach for a day trip from Istanbul

The Princes’ Islands (Adalar), located off the coast of Istanbul in the Marmara Sea, are attractively visible from the mainland on a clear day and are one of the most popular day trips from Istanbul for both residents and visitors. The four main islands – Buyukada, Heibeliada, Burgazada and Kinaliada – have beaches – a mix of sandy beaches, rocky shorelines, wooden or concrete bathing platforms set above the water – and many beach clubs. Head from the ferry berths towards and to the back of the islands – it’s calmer there and the water for swimming is better. There are especially good places in Burgazad and Kinaliada. The smaller island, Sedef-Adasi, is harder to reach by ferry, but its beach clubs offer boat service from Buyukada.

If you get tired of sunbathing and swimming, you can walk the car-free streets of the island – ideally with ice cream in hand – look at the majestic old mansions and look into small boutiques, climb the monasteries on top of the hill with panoramic views or dine on fish. A great ferry ride – from one hour to one hour and 45 minutes each way depending on the island you are visiting – is part of the attraction.

Schiele and Agwa

The best beach for a weekend getaway

The Black Sea cities of Schiele and Agua, located far east of Istanbul, stretch along a rugged coastline dotted with sandy beaches. In addition to the sand, both cities have plenty of entertainment, attractions and accommodation options to spend an entire weekend here. Shila has a historic mid-19th-century lighthouse and fish restaurants in the harbor, while the Agwe Twin Rivers meander from beaches, past cafes, restaurants and hotels. You can take a boat ride on the river or explore the surrounding forests on foot.

Kilos

The best beach for water sports

The Black Sea crashes against the sandy shores along the northern coast of Istanbul west of the city of Kilos (also known as Kumkey, or “Sandy Village”). Strong winds and waves attract surfers (sörf) and kiteboarders (uçurtma sörfü); several schools offer lessons and rent. (Surfers also prefer the rocky coast around Rumela Feneri, located further east). The same conditions, plus periodic underwater currents, force swimmers to be especially careful and stay in specially designated areas, where the water in some places remains at the depth of sunset. Beach clubs in Kilos range from family to “look and see” and are very popular on summer weekends and holidays, so expect a lot of traffic at the entrance and exit of the area.

Chilingos Nature Park

The best beach for outdoor recreation

This forest reserve on the northwestern outskirts of Istanbul has several beaches along the Black Sea coast, including several beaches in the small town of Yalik and its surroundings. Accommodation here is rural – think of campsites and bungalows – and access roads can be uneven. The 45-acre natural park (tabiat parkı), far from the beach, has lakes, caves and waterfalls that can be explored among beech, alder and oak trees.

Sweden and Caddebostan

The best beach for sunbathing in urban conditions

On the Asian (Anatolian) side of Istanbul, in the areas of Suadia and adjacent Kaddebostan, there are small beach strips along the coastal parks and promenades. The purity of the water and sand can vary, but the proximity to the city center is difficult to surpass for a quick sunbathing or swimming. Kaddebostan also has a windsurfing center. Bicycle rental is available along the coast, and there are plenty of places to eat or drink nearby.

Marble Islands

The best beach for a quiet family vacation

Located farther from Istanbul than the Princes’ Islands, but less crowded with tourists, the Marmara Islands have a small year-round population as well as the summer homes of Turkish families. Avşa Adası has the largest selection of beaches and the most nightlife, while beach resorts on the green, mountainous island of Marmara (Marmara Adası) are quieter. Marble Island was an important source of marble in ancient times, and some relics of the Byzantine and Ottoman past are still scattered around. Numerous apartments and villas can be rented on both islands, making them a good option for families or groups who prefer more space than the hotel offers, or want to settle for a longer period to live in a home environment.