HomeALBANIAHolidays in the popular country ended for 4 Russian tourists with death...
ALBANIARUSSIATourism

Holidays in the popular country ended for 4 Russian tourists with death at the hotel

Gleb Parfenenko
Holidays in the popular country ended for 4 Russian tourists with death at the hotel

Four Russian tourists were found dead at a hotel in Albania in the village of Kerret. According to the Albanian Daily News, the tragedy occurred on Friday night, killing four tourists aged 31 to 60, two men and two women. Their bodies were found in the hotel sauna.

According to hotel staff, questioned on Saturday, Russian tourists managed to spend only an hour in the hotel – they settled in and immediately went to the sauna, having previously made an order for wine and fruit. However, they died before receiving the order – it was a hotel employee who had to bring it, said that vacationers did not answer calls, then he went to the sauna, where he found the bodies of guests.

Probably the tourists suffocated. The Albanian police are investigating the condition of the ventilation in the sauna and what happened there. In addition, the circumstances of the death of Russian tourists in Albania are being investigated by the Russian Embassy in the country.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International