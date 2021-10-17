Holidays in the popular country ended for 4 Russian tourists with death at the hotel

Four Russian tourists were found dead at a hotel in Albania in the village of Kerret. According to the Albanian Daily News, the tragedy occurred on Friday night, killing four tourists aged 31 to 60, two men and two women. Their bodies were found in the hotel sauna.

According to hotel staff, questioned on Saturday, Russian tourists managed to spend only an hour in the hotel – they settled in and immediately went to the sauna, having previously made an order for wine and fruit. However, they died before receiving the order – it was a hotel employee who had to bring it, said that vacationers did not answer calls, then he went to the sauna, where he found the bodies of guests.

Probably the tourists suffocated. The Albanian police are investigating the condition of the ventilation in the sauna and what happened there. In addition, the circumstances of the death of Russian tourists in Albania are being investigated by the Russian Embassy in the country.