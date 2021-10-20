At least 13 people killed in a bus bomb blast in Syria (Video)

At least 13 people have been killed and three injured in a bomb blast on a Syrian army bus in central Damascus this morning, state media reported, citing world news agencies.

Terrorists detonated a mine planted near the Presidential Bridge in the Syrian capital as a bus passed by. Arriving at the scene sappers neutralized the second mine in the area, according to the official agency SANA with reference to TASS.

The Associated Press notes that such attacks in the Syrian capital have been rare in recent years as government forces recaptured rebel-held suburbs.

More than 350,000 people have been killed since the conflict in Syria began in March 2011. Half of the country’s population has been forced to flee their homes, five million of whom are refugees abroad.