Death on a plane: vaccinated tourist died of coronavirus returning from Turkey
Death on a plane: vaccinated tourist died of coronavirus returning from Turkey

Gleb Parfenenko
The tourist, who presented a vaccination certificate before boarding the plane, was returning home to Germany after a holiday in Turkey, but died of coronavirus during the flight. This was reported by the newspaper Hamburger Abendblatt.

The incident occurred on a Pegasus Airlines flight with the message Istanbul – Hamburg on Monday, October 25. Upon arrival in Germany, a 51-year-old man was found dead in his chair. It was not reported whether he sought help from airline staff during the flight.

It was clarified that before leaving the tourist presented the necessary documents, including a certificate of full vaccination, but the PCR test obtained in the forensic examination was positive. It was unknown whether he had any symptoms in the days before the flight. Representatives of the airline expressed condolences to the relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, "DIP" wrote that Antalya recorded an increase in tourist flow by more than 2.5 times.

