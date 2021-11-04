Beware of emigrants! 10 WORST destinations for relocation in 2021 according to experts

Emigrants move abroad for a number of reasons. But, according to research, there are some places that may not be the most ideal for home improvement. Why is that?

From work to family, from marriage to new opportunities – people choose to move abroad for a number of reasons. However, according to new research, there are 10 countries that occupy the “bottom” place for expats.

As part of an annual survey of expats, people from around the world who have moved abroad have answered some of the best and worst things about living abroad.

InterNations’ Expat Insider poll found the 10 “best” and 10 “worst” countries for expats.

However, in 2021 the survey had a slightly different tone than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, many responses also contained elements affected by COVID-19 and subsequent restrictions.

But which countries are in the top ten worst expats in 2021?

According to the responses to the Expat polls collected by InterNations Expat Insider 2021, the last 10 places for expats were:

Kuwait

Italy

South Africa

Russia

Egypt

Japan

Cyprus

Turkey

India

Malta

Kuwait has been named the “worst” place for expats for the seventh time in eight years.

According to InterNations, the country also ranks last in the Quality of Life Index due to a “poor response” in the subcategories for recreation, personal happiness, and the travel and transportation subcategories.

About 45 percent of expats said they found it “difficult to settle in this country.”

However, experts from InterNations note that in the three countries that were at the bottom of the list, there were also “a few surprises.”

Italy became the second worst country for expats.

According to the respondents, the country was in last place in terms of “career prospects and satisfaction”, and more than half of the expats who participated, negatively assessed their local career opportunities. growth.

About 31 percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with their work – worldwide, the figure is 16 percent.

High-speed Internet at home and security at work have also been caused by expats.

South Africa has become the third “worst” destination for expats.

About a third of those surveyed said they did not consider their household income “sufficient to cover all expenses.”

South Africa is also in the bottom ten of the “Work Abroad” index and ranked last in terms of job security.

The study also found that immigrants living in the Mediterranean, Turkey, Cyprus and Egypt, although satisfied with the ease of settlement, were less satisfied with their “working life and financial aspects”.