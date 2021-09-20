Switzerland spent ten million dollars to meet Putin and Biden

The Swiss canton of Geneva is finalizing the cost of a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden; the total amount could exceed $ 10 million, said the head of the press service of the regional leadership Emmanuel Cuneo.

“The final calculation of the canton’s costs for the Russia-US summit is nearing completion and will soon be sent to the federal authorities, with which the canton of Geneva is working closely on this issue,” he said.

Cuneo added that earlier, the State Council of Geneva announced preliminary data on the costs of the summit in response to an urgent request from the deputy from the Socialist Party Silvan Tevoz.

According to preliminary estimates published in the media, the implementation of security during the summit cost 5,176 million francs. These are the costs of the cantonal police, security services from neighboring cantons, their accommodation and transport, without taking into account the involvement of the military and civil defense services. Part of these costs will be borne by the federal police.

Another 222,658 francs were spent on protocol services; 518 thousand was compensated for the downtime of one day of work of various organizations that were within the security perimeter of the summit. Here, part of the costs will also be borne by the federal government.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs will bear the 3 million francs spent on transporting and feeding the journalists covering the summit.

“As you know, these are only preliminary estimates; the final data may well increase by 10-15%. When the calculations are completed, they will be sent to the federal authorities in late September,” Cuneo added.