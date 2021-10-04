Manipulations by Gazprom on the gas market. Poland wants EU investigation

Poland will require the European Commission to investigate the manipulation of the market by Gazprom, which leads to an increase in gas prices. This was announced by one of the Polish diplomats. This issue should become one of the topics of the EU summit in Brussels at the end of the month.

A few weeks ago, a group of more than 40 MEPs addressed the Commission with a similar appeal. The MPs pointed to restrictions on Russian gas supplies to Europe and on price increases, which they noted would lead to higher electricity bills for European consumers.

This raises suspicions that Gazprom is deliberately trying to put pressure on Europe to agree to launch Nord Stream 2, despite its inconsistency with EU norms, a group of MEPs stressed.