Gleb Parfenenko
The victims of the floods in Nigeria were 26 people

The floods caused by heavy rains in Kano, Nigeria, killed 26 people. This was announced by the Secretary of the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the state of Kano Sali Gili.

According to him, the floods caused by continuous downpours in various parts of the state affected more than 20 thousand people. “As a result of the floods, 2,026 buildings were destroyed, 26 people were killed and 19 others were injured,” Gilly said.

The victims of continuous rains in Nigeria last week were 10 people in the states of Yobe and Bauchi.

In a country in a tropical climate, the average annual rainfall varies by region.

