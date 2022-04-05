Torture and the horrors of pedophilia: Eyewitnesses say what the Russians did in Bucha

Other crimes committed by the Russian army are also being identified. Eyewitnesses from Bucha tell reporters what happened in a village near Kiev during the occupation. “There were people who were being tortured not far from here. Their eyes were blindfolded and their hands were tied. First they were tortured and then shot, witnesses say.

Subsequent discoveries and information provided by journalists leave no doubt about the war crimes committed by the Russians. The BBC reports that in a village near Bucha, the Russians killed the village headman, his wife and their son, and threw the bodies into a shallow grave.

Witnesses from Bucha itself tell of what happened while the Russians were in the city. “There were people who were being tortured not far from here. Their eyes were blindfolded and their hands were tied. First they were tortured and then shot. They did not die by accident, as a result of some kind of explosion, they were killed on purpose. We are talking about situations where a husband is killed in front of his wife, – said the parish priest from Bucha Andrei in an interview with Portuguese public television.

Massacre in Bucha

So far, at least 280 bodies of Ukrainians killed by Russians are buried in mass graves in mass graves in Bucha. The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office claims that more than 400 people died at the hands of the Russian military.

Crimes in the cities of Bucha, Irpen and Gostomel near Kiev were revealed in a few days, that is, since the Russians left there. The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office has already launched an investigation into this matter, but the Ukrainian authorities want an international commission to investigate all cases of genocide committed by Russians.