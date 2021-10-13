HomeEconomicRussia wants to increase gas transit through Ukraine. However, it sets the...
Russia wants to increase gas transit through Ukraine. However, it sets the conditions for the EU

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to increase gas transit through Ukraine if the European Union buys large volumes of gas under a long-term contract, and Ukraine offers competitive transportation conditions.

– In order to transport something through Ukraine, there must be a buyer for this, and these are our buyers in Europe, – said Peskov.

Gazprom sets conditions

According to him, European companies can conclude “a new long-term contract with Gazprom for large volumes of gas, taking into account the growing demand.”

He assured that Russia has maximized the volume of supplies under existing contracts.

When asked whether Gazprom could increase sales on the spot market, Peskov replied that this was an “infrastructure issue” and that he should turn to Gazprom.

