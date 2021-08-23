LIVE – The Crimean Platform Summit kicks off in Kiev

The Crimean Platform summit is taking place in Kiev on Monday.

The summit is attended by representatives of more than 40 countries, including presidents, prime ministers, heads of parliaments, foreign and defense ministers, other ministers and ambassadors.

At the level of presidents, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova, Slovenia and Finland are represented at the summit. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, also takes part in the Crimean Platform.

At the level of prime ministers are represented: Romania, Georgia, Croatia, Sweden, and two states – at the level of heads of parliaments – the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Also, some states are represented at the level of foreign ministers: Turkey, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria, Montenegro, North Macedonia.

In addition, two states are at the level of defense ministers: Great Britain and Portugal.

The Crimean Platform initiative will operate at several levels. The first, the highest, is political, and will be joined by the heads of foreign states and governments.

The second is the level of heads of foreign affairs agencies and defense ministers, the third is inter-parliamentary, and the fourth is the level of non-governmental experts.

It is planned to create an expert network to enhance the effectiveness of government actions, as well as to attract additional intellectual resources in the work of the platform.

This summit involves a main meeting and four thematic panels: on non-recognition of the attempt to annex Crimea, on the militarization of the Azov-Black Sea region, on the path of Crimea’s reintegration for human rights and sustainable development, on the restoration of the rights of the Crimean Tatar people.

40 countries and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the Crimean Platform Summit.