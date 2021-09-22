HomeAFGHANISTANBritain and the United States have called a condition for recognizing the...
Britain and the United States have called a condition for recognizing the Taliban

Gleb Parfenenko
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson met with US President Joe Biden. They discussed the results of the joint mission in Afghanistan and the further development of the situation in the country.

Biden and Johnson agreed that they must prevent the crisis in Afghanistan by humanitarian and diplomatic means.

“Prime Minister and President Biden agreed that the best way to honor the memory of those who gave their lives to improve Afghanistan would be to use all available diplomatic and humanitarian means to prevent the humanitarian crisis and consolidate achievements in Afghanistan,” the statement said. website of the UK government.

According to the parties, the recognition of the Taliban terrorist group should be “coordinated and dependent on human rights.”

At the meeting, Biden and Johnson also touched upon relations with Russia and China.

“The parties agreed that the United Kingdom and the United States will continue to support this approach on the basis of common values,” the British side added.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also met with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The White House said in a statement that Harris thanked Johnson for “Britain’s contribution and sacrifice over 20 years of its presence in Afghanistan and its position as a leader in the fight against climate change.” They also discussed the need for “closer coordination of international efforts on the root causes of migration.”

