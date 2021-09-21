More than 100 leaders from all over the world attend the UN summit

The general debate will begin with a speech by UN Secretary General António Guterres. He will be followed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The main event of the first day of the session will be Joe Biden’s speech. This will be the first opportunity for a US president to directly present the vision of US foreign policy to world leaders. Among other things, Biden argues that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan does not mean that the United States is reducing its presence in the world.