“We are ending a period of incessant wars.” Joe Biden at the UN General Assembly

In his speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, President Joe Biden declared the United States’ commitment to peace and stressed the importance of an alliance with Europe. Biden called for global unity in the fight against COVID-19, climate change and the growing influence of authoritarian countries such as China and Russia.

In his first appearance at the United Nations, Joe Biden argued that the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan does not mean that the United States is reducing its presence in the world.

– Today the biggest problems cannot be solved by military force. Bombs and bullets will not protect you from the virus and its varieties. It takes science and political will, ”Biden said.

The US President noted that for the first time in 20 years, America is not involved in any wars. “We are ending a period of incessant wars, but we are ushering in a new era of incessant diplomacy,” Biden said.

Speaking of alliances, the US President first of all mentioned NATO and Europe. “We have reaffirmed our sacred commitment to our Article V commitments. We have reaffirmed our commitment to the European Union, our primary partner in the face of the challenges facing the world,” he said.

Biden announced that the United States would protect weaker countries from attempts to change their borders by more powerful neighbors or economic blackmail. However, he noted that he was not seeking a new cold war.

The opening of the general UN debate was attended by President Andrzej Duda, who will hold a series of bilateral meetings during the day and will meet with journalists at a press conference. At night, Polish time, the President of Poland will deliver a speech at the UN forum.