The nutritionist named a drink that slows down aging

American nutritionist Courtney D’Angelo pointed to a drink that helps slow down aging. In this report, “Eat This, Not That.”

According to experts, the best drink is green tea.

“Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which have many health benefits. They strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation and stimulate collagen synthesis, making the skin look younger,” explains D’Angelo.

However, the nutritionist notes that even such a healthy drink should not be abused. “It’s best not to drink too much green tea because it contains caffeine, and excessive caffeine consumption also has negative consequences.”

For those who care about a healthy lifestyle, we recommend reading: “Carrot juice lowers high blood pressure.”