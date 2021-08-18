The rivalry of the royal brothers and sisters, which attracted the most attention

Among the British members of the royal family, rivalry between brothers and sisters is widespread.

The relationship between brothers and sisters can neither be measured nor broken. However, there must be differences and conflicts that can affect not only the relationship between siblings, but also affect family dynamics. Even when it comes to the British royal family, rivalry between siblings has been shown several times in the past. Whether it was a few centuries ago or in the recent past, strained sibling relationships have become a royal tradition.

Elizabeth I and Mary I.

Queen Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scotland, considered one of the most tense in the history of the British monarchy, were cousins ​​who never reconciled with each other. Although Queen Mary inherited the throne of Scotland after the death of her father, after that she led a very tumultuous life. The two sisters never met in person, but their ten-year rivalry ended with the beheading of Mary by order of Queen Elizabeth I.

Edward VIII and George VI

It is believed that one of the greatest rivalries between the brothers and sisters is between King George VI and King Edward VIII, which began with the abdication of the latter from the throne and continued with the disclosure of his ties to the Nazi regime. King Edward VIII fell in love and married the twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson, which caused a stir in the British royal family. This not only changed the entire line of British succession, but also left King George VI fierce and deprived of choice.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret

Although their sisterhood is still remembered, the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret was quite complex. As Queen of England, Elizabeth II had to demand many sacrifices from her only sister, which, in her opinion, was necessary, albeit painful. Princess Margaret is known as the royal rebel, and there are unique reasons for this. But because her sister was the face of the British royal family, she went against her own choices, making her feel depressed and sometimes underestimated.

Prince William and Prince Harry

With the separation of parents and the untimely death of his mother, a duo of brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, of course, had a hard time. This helped the two brothers to share a wonderful bond with each other, and also helped each other to overcome all difficulties. But after a major departure from royal duties, Harry and William reportedly withdrew.

According to the historian and author of the new book, The Battle of the Brethren: The Inner Story of the Family, Robert Lacey describes their relationship, saying, “The whole saga is based on a clash of love and duty.”

However, the two have recently been spotted together at various events. They were last seen together on the 60th anniversary of their late mother. The duo unveiled a statue of their mother in the garden of Kensington Palace.