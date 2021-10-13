HomeNETHERLANDSIn the Netherlands, the queen can marry a woman
NETHERLANDS

In the Netherlands, the queen can marry a woman

Gleb Parfenenko
In the Netherlands, the queen can marry a woman

Same-sex marriages have been allowed in the Netherlands since 2001, but it has always been thought that this does not apply to the royal family, as it is assumed that there is an heir to the throne.

However, now Prime Minister Mark Rutte has explained that any king or queen can marry a person of the same sex, reports the BBC.

The heiress to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, turns 18 in December.

Rutte explained that these were “theoretical situations”, but the next queen could marry a woman, according to BNR.

“The Cabinet of Ministers does not believe that the heir to the throne or the king should abdicate if he or she wants to marry a partner of the same sex,” the prime minister said in response to a written question in parliament from his own Liberal Party.

The question arose after a book published in the summer hypothetically asked what would happen if the heir to the Dutch throne wanted to marry a member of the same sex.

The book does not speculate on the personal life of Princess Amalia, and there is no indication that the wedding is in the process of preparation, emphasizes the BBC.

However, the question remains as to what will happen if children appear in a same-sex marriage – adopted or born with the help of a donor. Will they be able to inherit the throne?

“It’s quite difficult.” According to the Dutch constitution, the successor of a king or queen can be a “legitimate descendant”.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International