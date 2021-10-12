The latest comic, Superman: Son of Kal-El, will be out in November. The main character turns out to be bisexual

“In the fifth edition of the DC comics series Superman: Son of Kal-El, John Kent will turn out to be bisexual and fall in love with his friend Jay Nakamura,” said the publisher.

Superman: Son of Kal-El follows Jonathan Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Earth’s new Superman. Nakamura, on the other hand, is a pink-haired reporter who first appeared in episode 3 of the series.

In this final installment, Kent falls in love with a journalist after, according to DC, “burns him out mentally and physically, trying to save everyone he can.” Further plot details will be revealed in the comic when it releases in November. However, DC shared two photos, one showing Superman kissing Nakamura, and the other showing them sitting together on a rooftop.

Tom Taylor, the show’s scriptwriter, said the evolution of the new Superman is in line with the values ​​that the character has always represented and reflects the experiences of many fans. – Superman has always symbolized hope, truth and justice. Today this symbol means something more. “Today more and more people can see themselves in the most powerful hero in comics,” he explained.

Nakamura and Kent aren’t the only LGBTQ + heroes in the DC Universe. Previously, Tim Drake, one of the many Robins, dated a man, and the female Batman known as Kate Kane was punished in one comic for having a relationship with a woman. Harley Quinn ditched Joker for Poison Ivy in the latest series, and transgender scientist Victoria October has also appeared in Batman’s story since 2017.