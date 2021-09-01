The oldest film festival in Europe opens in Venice

HomeCultureThe oldest film festival in Europe opens in Venice
The long-awaited Venice Film Festival will take place from 1 to 11 September 2021.

This year, the stars will walk the red carpet, after most of them participated in the video last year.

21 projects have been selected for the competition program, and the festival will open with Pedro Almodovar’s film “Parallel Mothers”.

In the competition of 2021 there is a film from Ukraine – “Reflection” by Valentin Vasyanovich.

Spectators will definitely be in masks, but they will have more opportunities to move around the festival. The number of seats has halved, and instead of 8,000 spectators, only 4,000 seats will be available.

