Marvel “Eternal” with Angelina Jolie will be released with a rating of 18+

Children will be able to see the new Marvel project only accompanied by their parents.

The upcoming Marvel movie “Eternal” starring Angelina Jolie has received a higher age rating. However, in different countries it will be radically different.

In the United States, children under the age of 13 will not be allowed to watch the film. Persons under this age will be allowed to watch the film only in the presence of their parents. And in other countries the situation with the rating is ambiguous.

The fact is that the entrance to the “Eternal” was restricted due to scenes of a sexual nature. Usually in such cases, the film distribution in the United States is limited to “16+”, but this decision is made by an expert commission.

Yes, the film “Eternal” in other countries will not be able to see all under 18 years, although, according to ComicBook, the amount of erotic content in the project was very small. Note that the film has an approved rental certificate, and it should be released on November 4 this year.

