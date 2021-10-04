Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice has finally declassified her daughter’s name

The granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi reported the name of the child.

Happy father – Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi broke the silence on Instagram, announcing the name of his little lady and dispelling speculation about her title.

“Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, but I can’t wait to see all these amazing things that await us ahead, – wrote the new dad. – I feel such love and gratitude to my wonderful wife. I will never forget these days. This week a friend offered me a very nice saying that “with each child you have a new heart.” Many thanks to our midwife and the wonderful team at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. ”

Sienna is not Edoardo’s first child; he has a five-year-old son, Christopher, from a previous relationship. Beatrice later tweeted about her daughter’s name: “We are pleased to announce that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We’re fine, and Wolfie is Siena’s best big brother. ”

The princess gave birth to Sienna on September 18 in London. Like her younger sister Eugenia, who waited 11 days to officially announce the name of her son Augustus, Beatrice waited 13 days to declassify the royal child’s name.

Siena’s middle name is undoubtedly chosen in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose dress Beatrice wore on her wedding day. It is believed that the grandmother and granddaughter are very close. Despite this, Sienna did not receive the royal title – as a rule, they are passed only through the male line, that is, Beatrice can not pass it on to their children. However, it was possible to obtain the title from the father, as it bears the title of count through his Italian family. But the parents seem to have given up.