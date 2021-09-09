HomeSOUTH KOREANorth Korea held a night military parade. "South Korean military analyzes these...
SOUTH KOREA

North Korea held a night military parade. “South Korean military analyzes these signals”

Yevhenii Podolskyi

“North Korea probably held a military night parade in honor of the country’s 73rd anniversary,” the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing military sources.

“There are signs that the North has held a military parade in northern Pyongyang. The South Korean military is analyzing these signals, “Yonhap wrote.

If these reports are confirmed, it will be the first parade in North Korea since January this year, when the congress of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party will be held for the first time in almost five years.

For North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, military parades have almost always been an opportunity to introduce a new type of weapon, including ballistic intercontinental missiles. This time, according to military sources, the parade could be a response to the joint military exercises of South Korea and the United States, which were perceived in Pyongyang as a threat to the country’s security.

North Korea has introduced new missiles

Last week, NK News and 38 North, an organization that tracks events in North Korea, reported that satellite images show North Korean soldiers preparing for a possible military parade.

During a parade last October, North Korea unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile. This was Pyongyang’s first demonstration of a new long-range weapon in two years. The last parade took place in January this year.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International