HomeKAZAKHSTANMore than $ 85 billion in armaments left in Afghanistan after the...
KAZAKHSTAN

More than $ 85 billion in armaments left in Afghanistan after the US withdraws

Президент Казахстану вважає, що пов'язані з Афганістаном загрози і ризики очевидні

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The threats emanating from Afghanistan are obvious, since after the departure of the US military, more than $ 85 billion of modern weapons remained there. This was stated on Friday by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, speaking via video link at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, TASS reports.

“In my opinion, the threats and risks emanating from this long-suffering country are obvious. With the departure of the Americans, a huge amount of weapons remained there, and the most modern, worth more than $ 85 billion. There are still threats of refugees’ exodus, ”he said.

The head of state expressed satisfaction that on these sensitive issues Kazakhstan adheres to a single line with Russia and the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Tokayev also said that Kazakhstan is closely watching the development of the situation in Afghanistan and the policies of the Taliban who came to power. “We proceed from the premise that it is necessary to judge by deeds, not by words. Our wishes boil down to the establishment of a lasting peace in this country, ”he added.

How the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan began as part of a peace agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban in February 2020.

The agreement noted that foreign forces should not be attacked, but the actions of the Taliban against the Afghan security forces were not specified.

Against the backdrop of ongoing inter-Afghan negotiations in Doha, the Taliban intensified their attacks, mainly in June, seizing control over many counties and then over the administrative centers of Afghanistan in a short time.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, without a fight, after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on August 15. The Taliban control all the provinces of Afghanistan except Panjshir.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International