More than $ 85 billion in armaments left in Afghanistan after the US withdraws

The threats emanating from Afghanistan are obvious, since after the departure of the US military, more than $ 85 billion of modern weapons remained there. This was stated on Friday by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, speaking via video link at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, TASS reports.

“In my opinion, the threats and risks emanating from this long-suffering country are obvious. With the departure of the Americans, a huge amount of weapons remained there, and the most modern, worth more than $ 85 billion. There are still threats of refugees’ exodus, ”he said.

The head of state expressed satisfaction that on these sensitive issues Kazakhstan adheres to a single line with Russia and the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Tokayev also said that Kazakhstan is closely watching the development of the situation in Afghanistan and the policies of the Taliban who came to power. “We proceed from the premise that it is necessary to judge by deeds, not by words. Our wishes boil down to the establishment of a lasting peace in this country, ”he added.

How the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan

The withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan began as part of a peace agreement reached between the United States and the Taliban in February 2020.

The agreement noted that foreign forces should not be attacked, but the actions of the Taliban against the Afghan security forces were not specified.

Against the backdrop of ongoing inter-Afghan negotiations in Doha, the Taliban intensified their attacks, mainly in June, seizing control over many counties and then over the administrative centers of Afghanistan in a short time.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital, Kabul, without a fight, after President Ashraf Ghani left the country on August 15. The Taliban control all the provinces of Afghanistan except Panjshir.