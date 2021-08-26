The G20 holds its first meeting on women’s rights in Italy

HomeITALYThe G20 holds its first meeting on women's rights in Italy
ITALY Politics

Gleb Parfenenko
The first G20 meeting on women’s rights and employment will be held today in the seaside resort town of Santa Margherita Ligure in Italy, BNR reports.

The meeting will be chaired by Italian Minister for Equal Opportunities and the Family Elena Bonetti. Participants will include relevant G20 ministers, representatives of international organizations, the business world, science and others.

Topics for discussion include equal opportunities for women in employment, economics, science and culture. The situation of women in Afghanistan is also on the agenda.

The meeting will take place with increased security measures. Thousands of flowers were specially planted in honor of women, various cultural programs are held.

Santa Margherita Ligure is one of the elite tourist destinations in the Liguria region – in the past, like many others in the area, it was mostly fishing villages like the now world-famous Portofino.

