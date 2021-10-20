HomeINDIAAt least 116 people in India and Nepal have died in floods...
At least 116 people in India and Nepal have died in floods and landslides following torrential rains in recent days. Dozens of people are missing, according to new data released by the authorities today, according to AFP.

In India, in the northern state of Utarakhand, 46 people have died and 11 are missing in recent days. 39 people died in the southern state of Kerala.

At least 30 people were killed yesterday morning in seven separate incidents in the most affected district of Nainital, Utarakhand, after a series of landslides and infrastructure collapses caused by heavy flooding.

Humkala Panda, who has been tasked by the Nepalese government with crisis management, said: “Over the past three days, floods and torrential rains … have killed 31 people across the country. 43 people are missing. ”

The figures are not final – in many parts of Nepal it is still raining and the death toll could rise, he warned.

