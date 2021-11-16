The mysterious death of a tourist in Thailand led to the closure of the hotel

The tragedy in the Thai resort of Koh Lan has led to the closure of the hotel and could lead to mass inspections of accommodation – write Thai media. The young tourist was found dead in the toilet of her hotel – and the relevant services are finding out whether low-quality construction work in the hotel, carried out without a license, is involved in her death.

The details are as follows: last week, a young woman was vacationing at a resort, the name of which is not specified, near Sangwan Beach, with several friends. According to the media, they all drank heavily. As a result, the 26-year-old woman returned to her room to take a bath. Her friends later found her naked and dead on the bathroom floor and called police.

The police version is an accident; however, the hotel was closed for inspection. Relatives of the dead tourist claim that her death could have occurred due to a gas leak due to the dangerous construction of the resort without a license. Each of its rooms is a stand-alone insulated capsule, where a gas leak could be fatal to the tourist – and unnoticed by others.

So far, investigators said they found no evidence that there was a gas leak in the room. But testing did reveal a small loss of oxygen in the room when the water heater was activated and used. As a result, the water heater was sent to Bangkok for further inspection.

The hotel, however, is still in trouble. City officials have confirmed that they have no records of the hotel receiving a building permit from the government. Inspectors also found that the electrical systems used at the resort were not built to the required legal standards. The resort remains closed during police operations. It is possible that other hotels are waiting for inspections.