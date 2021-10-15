HomeGREECEAthens is closing schools and public services due to bad weather
GREECE

Athens is closing schools and public services due to bad weather

Gleb Parfenenko
Athens is closing schools and public services due to bad weather
epa09523316 A man makes his way under heavy rain in Athens, Greece, 14 October 2021. An emergency warning was sent to Attica residents from the 112 Emergency Communications Service on 14 October warning them of dangerous weather conditions and to avoid all non-essential travel. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

The Greek capital, Athens, is closing public services today and restricting traffic on two main boulevards due to the forecast of worsening weather after yesterday’s downpours.

Schools in the Attica area, where the capital is located, will also be closed. Employees of private companies are encouraged to work from home.

Yesterday, torrential rains flooded the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki, Corfu and elsewhere. The fire service said it had received hundreds of calls about people in distress, fallen trees, flooded homes and businesses.

According to weather forecasters, more precipitation is expected in Athens, the Halkidiki peninsula and Euboea.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International