Athens is closing schools and public services due to bad weather

The Greek capital, Athens, is closing public services today and restricting traffic on two main boulevards due to the forecast of worsening weather after yesterday’s downpours.

Schools in the Attica area, where the capital is located, will also be closed. Employees of private companies are encouraged to work from home.

Yesterday, torrential rains flooded the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki, Corfu and elsewhere. The fire service said it had received hundreds of calls about people in distress, fallen trees, flooded homes and businesses.

According to weather forecasters, more precipitation is expected in Athens, the Halkidiki peninsula and Euboea.