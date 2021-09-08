Samsung and Deutsche Telekom are developing an environmentally friendly 5G smartphone

HomeGERMANYSamsung and Deutsche Telekom are developing an environmentally friendly 5G smartphone
Gleb Parfenenko
Samsung Electronics Co. has signed a partnership agreement with German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom AG to develop an environmentally friendly 5G smartphone, company officials said on Wednesday.

According to company representatives, its strategic partnership for sustainable development was signed during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). The agreement provides for cooperation in the development of a “green smartphone” that is easy to repair and equipped with a removable battery. It is expected to be launched by the end of 2022.

The two sides also agreed to join forces to increase the life of smartphones. In October, they will launch an expanded smartphone recycling program.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, has already implemented a similar program with Deutsche Telekom in Germany and Poland, where they bought used phones and restored them.

Both companies have said they are also developing a program to reimburse the costs incurred in processing mobile devices. This may include donations to NGOs if the device is sold.

Samsung’s head of mobile communications marketing Stephanie Choi said that Samsung and Deutsche Telekom believe that innovation and stability are not mutually exclusive and together they will promote more sustainable business models for the entire information technology and communications (ICT) industry.

