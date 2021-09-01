5G 2021 World Convention opens in Beijing (Photo)

The 5G 2021 World Convention opened in Beijing on Tuesday, attended by more than 1,500 industry experts, scientists and entrepreneurs from 20 countries online and offline.

The conference, entitled “5G + for All”, aims to jointly create digital infrastructures, promote industrial cooperation, as well as promote international cooperation, cooperation in production chains and innovation in the field of 5G.

The three-day event includes forums, exhibitions and a 5G-based application design competition. Eight of the 11 forums focus on 5G programs in the areas of industrial Internet, carbon reduction, health, education, the 2022 Winter Olympics and the media.

The World 5G Convention is the world’s first international 5G conference. The first edition of this event was held in Beijing in 2019.

