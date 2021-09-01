5G 2021 World Convention opens in Beijing (Photo)

HomeCHINA5G 2021 World Convention opens in Beijing (Photo)
Gleb Parfenenko
A robot for brewing coffee is demonstrated at the venue of the 20G World Convention 2021 in Beijing, the capital of China, on August 31, 2021.

The 5G 2021 World Convention opened in Beijing on Tuesday, attended by more than 1,500 industry experts, scientists and entrepreneurs from 20 countries online and offline.

An employee demonstrates a film on a mobile phone screen that can generate a three-dimensional image using phone applications during the 5G 2021 World Convention in Beijing, the capital of China, on August 31, 2021. The 2021 World Convention on 5G kicked off here on Tuesday. (Xinhua / Ren Chao)

The conference, entitled “5G + for All”, aims to jointly create digital infrastructures, promote industrial cooperation, as well as promote international cooperation, cooperation in production chains and innovation in the field of 5G.

Всесвітня конвенція 5G 2021 відкрилася в Пекіні (Фото)
A robot for brewing coffee is demonstrated at the venue of the 20G World Convention 2021 in Beijing, the capital of China, on August 31, 2021.

The three-day event includes forums, exhibitions and a 5G-based application design competition. Eight of the 11 forums focus on 5G programs in the areas of industrial Internet, carbon reduction, health, education, the 2022 Winter Olympics and the media.

The smart logistics car is demonstrated at the venue of the 20G World Convention 2021 in Beijing, the capital of China, on August 31, 2021.convention

The World 5G Convention is the world’s first international 5G conference. The first edition of this event was held in Beijing in 2019.

Source: xinhuanet

